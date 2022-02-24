Justice seeks more info on Virgin Hyperloop’s intentions in West Virginia after company announces layoffs

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is seeking an update on Virgin Hyperloop’s future plans for development in West Virginia, as the transportation technology company recently announced layoffs and a change in business strategy.

That shift has created some questions as to the future of a proposed hyperloop certification center in the state.

Business industry reports state Virgin Hyperloop last week laid off 100 of its employees, representing half of its staff. Additionally, the company plans to switch its focus from passenger transportation to cargo carriage.

Virgin Hyperloop announced in 2020 it would build a hyperloop certification center on 800 acres of land located in Tucker and Grant counties in West Virginia, with a projected opening in about five years…

