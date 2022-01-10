Justice calls West Virginia legislature into session two days early to talk economic development

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not content to wait for the start of the annual 60-day legislative session on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling lawmakers into special session starting this morning.

The proclamation and press release were distributed at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, with lawmakers slated to gavel in at 11 a.m. today. Justice announced he would introduce six bills, including bills dealing with tax incentives for heavy industry and new funding for the Department of Economic Development.

According to the proclamation, the first bill will create tax incentives based on certain investments and employment commitments aimed at new and current heavy industries that require substantial investments of capital and labor. The Governor’s Office called the bill the “West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act.”

“Recruiting additional businesses to the state and helping existing West Virginia businesses to expand their operations and add employees to their payrolls are the best hope for West Virginia’s and West Virginians’ futures,” the release stated. “When attempting to recruit businesses today, states compete with one another.” …

