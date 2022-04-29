Johnston retires after 20 years with Community Care of West Virginia

Press release from Community Care of West Virginia:

Buckhannon, W.Va. — After 20 years of dedicated service to Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV), Chief Financial Officer Connie Johnston is retiring.

Johnston held many roles since she joined CCWV in May 2002. She oversaw a variety of efforts during her tenure including operations, institutional research and she was the project manager for CCWV’s Electronic

Health Record conversion. She also served as chairwoman for the CCWV Board of Director’s Finance Committee.

“We are thankful to have had Connie’s expertise and experience on our leadership team as we grew from a single location in Rock Cave to the health care organization that we are today,” stated Rick Simon, chief executive officer of Community Care of West Virginia

In addition to her many positions at CCWV, Johnston has served as the finance committee co-chair of the West Virginia Primary Care Network, Inc., and sat on the Rural Health Education Partnership’s Finance Committee. She is a previous member of the Northern Rural Health Education Center, Inc.’s Board of Directors and coordinator for the West Virginia Senior Olympics.

“I am grateful for my time at Community Care and all the other organizations that I have had the privilege to be a part of,” Johnston said. “Although I am moving on to focus on my family, Community Carewill always be a memorable part of my past that I will cherish.”

Johnston will be enjoying her retirement with her family, which includes her husband, Ernie Johnston, their two children, Ernie’s daughter, and two grandchildren. She is also looking forward to growing the couple’s vacation and rental home business and spending time outdoors camping, kayaking, and crafting.