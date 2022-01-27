By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — State legislation presented that would, once again, put the future of John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in jeopardy.

Last year, House Bill 2626 was presented and proposed the closure of four state-run long-term care facilities, one of which was Fairmont’s own John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, located on East Side.

The bill was met with harsh criticism from Marion County’s representatives, and led to a slew of calls, emails and letters from concerned county residents.

The bill ultimately failed, but Tuesday the bill was reintroduced as House Bill 4365 mostly unchanged from last year’s proposal. This new iteration has only two sponsors compared to 2021’s six sponsors and has yet to make it onto the agenda of either committee to which it’s been assigned…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/john-manchin-sr-health-care-center-once-again-in-jeopardy-representatives-stand-in-solidarity/article_e13817bc-7eeb-11ec-befd-3bbdba910720.html