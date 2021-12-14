J.H. Fletcher & Co. Recognized for Safety at WVMA Convention

WV Press Release Sharing

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Encova Insurance, in partnership with the West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA), presented the annual Encova and WVMA Safety Award during the WVMA Winter Convention and Annual Meeting, held December 7 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

The 2021 Encova and WVMA Safety Award was presented to J.H. Fletcher & Co. of Huntington. The company is one of the top global producers of custom underground mining equipment and has provided engineering and manufacturing solutions since 1937.

Lisa Hamrick, senior business development manager at Encova, presented the safety award to J.H. Fletcher & Co. during the Encova Safety Award Luncheon at the WVMA Winter Convention.

“It is a great honor for us to present this award in partnership with WVMA,” Hamrick said. “At Encova, we are aware that a culture of workplace safety requires education, commitment and dedication from the employer. This award is our way of recognizing those employers who choose to make safety paramount.”

Fletcher CEO Greg Hinshaw accepted the award, joined by company President and Vice Chairman Rod Duncan, and Dave Cooper, retired vice president of risk management.

“We appreciate the recognition from Encova and WVMA. Safety involves employees at every level, this is very much an award achieved by everyone in our organization,” Hinshaw said. “Creating a safe work environment requires continual assessment and maintaining safe practices by individuals requires constant emphasis. Support from Encova and WVMA assist our safety, risk, and human resource professionals in our drive for zero accidents.”

WVMA President Rebecca McPhail said J.H. Fletcher & Co. embodies the spirit of the Encova Safety Award.

“Fletcher sets a great example for safety in the workplace, and they have done so for decades,” McPhail said. “We at the WVMA appreciate Encova’s partnership on the safety award because workplace safety is the top priority for all our members.”