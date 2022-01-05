It’s official: CRW now West Virginia International Yeager Airport

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A name change for the state’s busiest airport officially took effect on Jan. 1, when Charleston’s Yeager Airport became West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The new name, unanimously approved by the airport’s governing board last summer, is intended to serve as a marketing tool in attracting new air service and spurring economic development. The rebranded name also highlights the airport’s statewide impact on travel and commerce.

“We have met with air service consultants who said this name addition would help attract new service,” airport director Nick Keller said at the time the name change was approved.

“As our state’s largest airport, Yeager is important to not just Charleston, but the entire state of West Virginia,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., soon after the name was approved…

