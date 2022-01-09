Issues in education discussed during W.Va. legislative session preview

By Kennie Bass with WCHS Staff Reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022 West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead will be happening virtually this year, scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

Lawmakers and educational representatives spent Friday morning talking about what to expect from public schools and universities over the next two months.

One initiative, expected to be debated in the House Education Committee, would place teachers’ assistants in first and second grade classrooms that have more than 12 students.

The initiative could affect about 1,800 classrooms and cost about $64 million. …

Read More: http://Read More: https://wchstv.com/news/local/issues-in-education-discussed-during-wva-legislative-session-preview