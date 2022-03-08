Inaugural West Virginia Motorsports Day at the Capitol a ‘roaring’ success

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — From the House Rotunda to one Capitol entrance, the inaugural West Virginia Motorsports Day at the Capitol attracted attention to the enthusiasts and industry in the state.

Highlighted by the roaring motor of the 1967 AHRA World Championship “Hundley and Boggs” Top Fuel Dragster, which was started at 10 a.m. outside the Capitol, the day met the goal of organizer Senator Mark Maynard. R-Wayne.

“I wanted to showcase what West Virginia has to offer in motorsports,” Senator Maynard said.

Several legislators joined Maynard, including Senators Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Jack Woodrum, R-Summers; and Mike Azinger, R-Wood; and Delegate Clay Riley, R-Harrison; were outside for the start of the dragster. Many others visited the information booths.

Representatives of West Virginia’s motorsports racing venues and motorsport-related businesses had information booths in the House Rotunda. Dirt and asphalt motorsports vehicles were parked outside the east and west entrance to the main capitol building.

At 10 a.m., Ritchie Boggs, Charleston native, started the 1967 AHRA World Championship “Hundley and Boggs” Top Fuel Dragster that was on display near the west entrance of the main Capitol building. The car belonged to Boggs’ father.

Senator Maynard said, “l wanted the state to realize the economic value all forms of racing has in West Virginia.