Inaugural Berkeley Springs Film Festival to premiere this weekend in West Virginia

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. – According to Brett Hammond, managing director of the Berkeley Springs Film Festival, this inaugural event will bring several debuting films to the area.

The festival is scheduled for this weekend and will take place at the historic Star Theater in downtown Berkeley Springs.

“I am an independent filmmaker myself. I made a feature-length documentary, and I entered it into film festivals and won nine awards with it. With that being said, I have been in a number of film festivals, and a lot of them don’t cater toward the filmmaker,” Hammond said.

Hammond said that along with Will Devokees, an independent filmmaker and technical director for the festival, the two decided to start their own film festival and make it more filmmaker focused.

“That is what we did, and then, we started looking for a place to host it. I have been through Berkeley Springs quite a few times and thought it would be a great place to have a film festival. I approached the owners of the Star Theater, and they liked the idea,” Hammond said…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/inaugural-berkeley-springs-film-festival-to-premiere-this-weekend/article_27d96d6f-a1a5-5e7b-818d-c110c92292e3.html