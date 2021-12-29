Huntington, W.Va., YMCA fundraises over $10K for Kentucky tornado relief

By McKenna Horsley, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Through local fundraising efforts, the YMCA of Huntington sent supplies and donations to support those affected by devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky earlier this month.

Mark Bates, the president of the Huntington YMCA Board of Directors, said at the end of Monday’s City Council meeting that a total of $10,260 was collected in a week-long fundraiser from Dec. 13-20. City council members gave donations of $2,000, which was part of the total funds.

A box truck with about $3,000 in supplies was also sent to western Kentucky, Bates said. The delivery was made last Thursday.

“Thanks again for all that you did,” Bates said. “That’s one great thing about living in this community, that we tend to come together for our friends in need.”

DuRon Jackson, a councilman and the program director at the Phil Cline Family YMCA, echoed Bates’ comments…

