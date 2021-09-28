Huntington, W.Va., organizations team up to help provide food for children

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Three organizations teamed up Monday afternoon to help get meals to food insecure children in Huntington.

Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington was awarded a grant for $10,000 from Sheetz for the Kidz, an employee-driven charity. The funding is providing nutritious boxes of food to children who participate in the after-school program at the YMCA of Huntington in the 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Samantha Adams, director of development and communications at Facing Hunger, said the after-school participants received a “snack box” for each child in their household. The boxes consist of eggs, pasta, pasta sauce, fruits, vegetables and soups. They also received a “take home” box with many of the same items and more, Adams said.

“This ensures that not only does the child receive food, but their family will have access to food during the week as well,” she said.

Members from Facing Hunger and Sheetz were at the YMCA on Monday to distribute the food boxes…

