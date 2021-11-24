Hunters in West Virginia harvest over 11,000 bucks on first day of season, on track with last year, according to West Virginia DNR

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — After the first day of the much-awaited firearm buck season, the deer harvest seems to be running about the same as last year.

“We had a little over 11,000 bucks checked in, and that’s running pretty consistent or pretty close to what we saw last year,” Paul Johansen, chief of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources section, said Tuesday.

He noted that the first day’s total is not complete and will continue to increase.

“Hunters have 72 hours to check their deer from the time of kill. So we still have numbers coming in from the first day’s kill,” Johansen said.

Last year’s first-day total was about 12,265 deer after the count was completed…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/hunters-in-west-virginia-harvest-over-11-000-bucks-on-first-day-of-season-on/article_2d71b096-4bb3-11ec-a53f-7f937d83eda2.html