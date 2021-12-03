Hoyer explains recent confusion with West Virginia’s vaccination totals

By Joselyn King, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State officials explained Thursday how the vaccination totals posted on the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard dropped by tens of thousands earlier this week.

During his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice was asked about that precipitous drop. According to the website, there was a decrease of almost 27,000 in the reported number of fully vaccinated West Virginians between Monday and Tuesday. The number dropped from 849,000 vaccinated to 822,500, indicating that 49.58 percent of eligible West Virginians over age 5 were fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the number had increased again and was listed at 894,333 representing 49.99 percent of the eligible population of 1,792,147.

“While these things are difficult, I wasn’t very happy,” Justice said of the discrepancy in numbers. “We’ve spent a lot of money, and we’re tracking the number of those vaccinated and the number of deaths.” …

