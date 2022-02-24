West Virginia House passes two certificate of need exemption bills

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One day after rejecting several amendments aimed at stripping most of West Virginia’s certificate of need program from state code, the House of Delegates passed two bills Wednesday providing exemptions for two kinds of healthcare facilities.

The House passed House Bill 4607, removing opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need, in a 61-38 vote. The House also passed House Bill 4643, exempting birthing centers from certificate of need, in an 86-11 vote.

Both bills will go to the state Senate.

HB 4607 would remove opioid medication-assisted treatment programs – such as methadone clinics — from a section of the certificate of need law that put a moratorium on such facilities…

