House OKs Senate bill making it easier for gas drillers to acquire leases

by David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The House of Delegates made quick work of a bill that will make it easier for oil and gas developers to drill and produce.

SB 650 passed with no debate, other than a few clarifying questions. It strikes a provision of the cotenancy bill passed in 2018 dealing with mineral tracts with more than one owner.

The 2018 bill required that on a property with seven or more owners, a supermajority of 75% of the cotenants must agree to leasing in order to develop the property.

SB 650 removes the requirement that seven or more owners must consent. It preserves the 75% condition…

