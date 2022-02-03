House Health votes down West Virginia certificate-of-need repeal while supporters still say ending the law is “inevitable”

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After nearly five hours of questions, debate and discussion, the House Committee on Health and Human Resources voted down a bill Tuesday that aimed to eliminate West Virginia’s certificate-of-need process.

With three members absent, the final vote was 12-10, with seven Republicans — including Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, a doctor and chairman of House Health — joining Democrats to keep the law.

Bills to eliminate the certificate-of-need process have been introduced in the Legislature annually since at least 2017. Tuesday was the first time one made it onto a committee agenda.

House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, who has sponsored the bill for several years and who sits on the committee, said in a statement Wednesday that she was “very pleased” with the lengthy debate, even though the bill failed to pass…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/house-health-votes-down-wv-certificate-of-need-repeal-while-supporters-still-say-ending-the/article_d3873159-d5a4-5ebc-8933-f313a3c7fbc8.html