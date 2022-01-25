West Virginia House committee pushes forward bill to increase victim compensation payouts

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va — The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee on Monday pushed forward a bill that — for the first time in 20 years — would increase the amount of compensation a crime victim can receive.

The Crime Victims Compensation Act was created in 1981 after lawmakers determined it was a moral obligation to partially compensate victims and their families for the crimes that affected their lives. For the most part, over the last 20 years, the monetary portions of the state capping the amount a victim can receive have gone untouched, despite the increase in the cost of living.

House Bill 4307 would fix the issue by increasing the money a secondary victim — such as the next of kin for a murder victim — can receive from $1,000 to $5,000; maximum relocation costs from $2,500 to $4,500 and reasonable travel expenses from $1,000 to $5,000. It would also add compensation for loss of income due to attending court hearings.

Also discussed at the House Judiciary Committee meeting was House Bill 4308, which broadens the class of persons who may apply on behalf of a child in foster care for benefits from the Crime Victims Compensation Fund. Currently only the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can apply, but the bill would add a foster parent, adoptive parent, legal guardian or a court-appointed guardian ad litem to the list…

