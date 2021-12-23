Hot meals available on Christmas Day throughout southern West Virginia

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — For those in need of a place to eat on Christmas Eve while doing some last-minute holiday shopping or those looking for a hot meal on Christmas Day, there are several locations across southern West Virginia that can fill one or both of those needs.

Beckley

In Beckley, many who frequent the Omelet Shoppe on Harper Road have made it a yearly tradition to stop by Christmas Day to celebrate with the staff and give a holiday tip to their favorite server.

The restaurant is open 24/7, and store manager Jessica Harris said Christmas Day is actually their busiest day of the year.

“It’s a lot of community members, families and people that come into the Omelet Shoppe on a regular basis throughout the year,” Harris said. “All of our regulars and everybody kind of celebrates together.”

She added that making a stop at the Omelet Shoppe is a holiday tradition for some…

