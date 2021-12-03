Higher coal, natural gas prices drive November revenue surplus for West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — People across the U.S. might be paying higher prices for energy, but coal and natural gas severance tax revenue in West Virginia played a large role in November’s budget surplus.

According to the West Virginia State Budget Office, the state collected $435.6 million in tax revenue for November, 25.3% more than the $347.6 million officials in the Department of Revenue estimated for the month, giving the state an $88 million surplus for the month. November’s tax revenue collections outpaced collections this same time last year by 27.2%.

According to Gov. Jim Justice, November’s tax revenue collections were the highest on record since last November.

“West Virginia is writing the comeback story of all time, and these unprecedented surplus numbers are proof that this rocket ship ride that I promised is real,” Justice said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re witnessing West Virginia’s greatest chapter of all time unfold before our eyes and there’s much more to come.” …

