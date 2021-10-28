High stakes and wide open future for carbon removal discussed at West Virginia climate webinar

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Julio Friedmann, senior research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, went biblical to describe the extreme wildfires, flooding and freezing devastating the country more and more as the climate crisis intensifies.

“We’re having our family stroll through the Book of Revelation this year,” Friedmann said.

But Friedmann and other panelists looked ahead more than around during a webinar hosted by the nonprofit West Virginia Center on Climate Change Tuesday night on carbon dioxide removal solutions. They are keenly aware that failing to decarbonize at an unprecedented scale in the years to come will result in even more apocalyptic climate impacts.

“If you don’t think this is hard, you’re not paying attention,” Friedmann said.

The future of carbon removal, though, is wide open and could see West Virginia play a key, job-creating role in decarbonization efforts…

