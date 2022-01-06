Here comes another one: Winter weather warnings issued as more snow heading to West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Winter storm warnings were issued Wednesday for much of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia as a weather front bringing between 5 to 7 inches of snow approached the region where the states meet.

A winter storm watch the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued early Wednesday was later updated to a winter storm warning calling for heavy snow.

The winter storm warning is in effect from about 1 p.m. today through about 7 a.m. Friday for Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Tazewell and Buchanan counties. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Bland County, Va.

National Weather Service forecasters stated that total snow accumulations between 5 to 7 inches could cover the region. Most of the snow should fall today and this evening before it tapers off Friday morning, according to meteorologist Patrick Wilson with the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning begins 1 p.m. today in case moisture brings snow early, but it should start falling heavily between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wilson stated…

