Hearing set for today on proposed rate hike for water, sewer services in West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Days before and after Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest of the year, but West Virginia’s Public Service Commission is offering the public an opportunity today to speak about a proposed hike in water and sewer rates.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is conducting a public hearing today at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Board Room, Bluefield City Hall, at 200 Rogers Street.

West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in counties including Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Logan.

The company also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County, according to PSC officials.

Public hearings have been held in other areas, but they have not been well attended, according to Susan Small, a spokesperson with the state PSC. In some cases, only two or three people appeared…

