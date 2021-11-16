Head of West Virginia transportation says federal infrastructure bill would go a long way on highway projects

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s transportation secretary is confident that long-awaited completion of major highways projects will finally happen, with an influx of federal funding from the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law Monday.

Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston told a panel of state lawmakers overseeing department accountability Sunday that the federal infrastructure bill could provide sorely needed upgrades for West Virginia’s roads and bridges, citing “underinvestment that you’ve seen in infrastructure across the country for decades.”

I hope that we can take our three biggest priorities, Corridor H, Coalfield highways, and King Coal highways, and move that ball to unbelievable limits,” Wriston said. “I believe that we can deliver those projects in a time frame that would be unprecedented.

Corridor H is an incomplete highway designed to run from east-central West Virginia to Virginia as part of the Appalachian Development Highway System, a 3,090-mile network of highways linking the region to national interstates…

