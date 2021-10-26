By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Groups opposed to efforts by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to keep three of its power plants operational over the next 19 years want a do-over of a state regulator’s decision to support those plans.

West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors, and Energy Efficient West Virginia filed a petition for reconsideration Friday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The groups are requesting the PSC reconsider its Oct. 12 order approving a plan by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to make environmental improvements to the Amos Power Plant in Putnam County, the Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County, and the Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County.

The improvements would keep the three plants operating until at least 2040…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/10/groups-ask-west-virginia-psc-to-flip-switch-on-power-rate-increase/