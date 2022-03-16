Ground broken on $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1 in Bluefield, W.Va.￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice was in Bluefield Tuesday for the official groundbreaking to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to the I-77 Exit 1 area.

The $40 million,150,000-square-foot facility manufactures revolutionary housing, will employ about 300 and be located beside the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters on John Nash Boulevard.

“What you have accomplished in Bluefield is unbelievable,” Justice said of the economic development in this area after being “dealt a bad hand” with the turndown related to the decline of the coal industry. “You dug in and made things happen … Here we are with another incredible announcement in West Virginia.”

Justice called the new manufacturing facility, which uses concrete technology and can build a house in about two days, “amazing,” and said it will revolutionize the housing industry…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/ground-broken-on-40-million-manufacturing-plant-at-exit-1-in-bluefield/article_00ece70c-a487-11ec-bee0-2376609e065f.html