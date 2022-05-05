Governor Justice, West Virginia officials celebrate Pipestem State Park renovations￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PIPESTEM, W.Va. — With more than $8 million in renovations now complete at Pipestem State Park, Gov. Jim Justice was on hand Wednesday to celebrate with an official ribbon-cutting.

“You can go anywhere and it doesn’t get any better than right here, right now,” he said of the picturesque park as guests gathered for the event in front of McKeever Lodge.

Upgrades at Pipestem include nearly $4.4 million in renovations to the park’s two lodges, cabin upgrades, and more than $3.6 million in infrastructure improvements to the park’s tram, wastewater treatment plant, and campground waterline.

Other upgrades to the park over the last four years include the addition of a zipline, splash park and adventure lake, and an adventure zone.

“The renovations at Pipestem are incredible,” Justice said. “I congratulate everyone who played a part in making all of these improvements possible.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-state-officials-celebrate-pipestem-state-park-renovations/article_a0204bee-cbf0-11ec-87ae-3713b7661195.html