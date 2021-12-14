Governor Justice appoints Hardesty to West Virginia Board of Education

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment Monday of longtime lobbyist and former state senator Paul Hardesty to a recently vacated seat on the West Virginia Board of Education.

Hardesty, who served for a time as an elected member of the Logan County Board of Education, replaces Arthur “Stan” Maynard who resigned last week.

Hardesty will serve the remainder of Maynard’s term, which began last year and ends in Nov. 5, 2029.

“I’ve known Paul and respected his tremendous abilities for a long, long time and I’m sure he will do a great job for the people of West Virginia in this important role,” Justice said in a statement Monday morning.

Hardesty most recently served as an appointed Democratic member of the West Virginia Senate, though Justice’s appointment letter stated that Hardesty is an independent. Hardesty served the 7th Senatorial District, which includes Logan, Boone, and Lincoln counties and parts of Wayne and Mingo counties…

