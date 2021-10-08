Governor Jim Justice appoints Owens Brown to fill vacant West Virginia Senate seat

By Alan Olson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Owens Brown, also known for his role as president of the West Virginia NAACP, was selected from three candidates to fill the state Senate seat representing the 1st District.

Brown, a Wheeling resident, was one of three nominees to fill the vacant Senate seat left by William Ihlenfeld, who resigned Tuesday in order to take a new posting as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. Brown was selected by Gov. Jim Justice above Del. Shawn Fluharty and former delegate Randy Swartzmiller, nominated by the 1st Senate District Democrats.

Brown said Thursday that he was honored to have been selected, and hopes to spend his time representing the 1st District focusing on retaining, and attracting, talent to the area.

“My major concern is how to bring people back to this area, and how to keep people from leaving the area,” he said. “That is a real big issue for me, to find ways to bring people back to this area.

“Stop the brain drain, basically,” he continued. “In West Virginia, … the brightest of our people are going elsewhere to make a living, and bring their talents elsewhere. We should be keeping those talents here.” …

