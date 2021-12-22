Governor Justice announces program to bolster West Virginia’s medical workforce

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Many sectors of the workforce have been hit hard by the pandemic, but none harder than the health care sector.

Gov. Jim Justice announced a program with three state institutions to train 2,000 new nurses over the next four years. The state is investing $48 million in CARES Act dollars to expand and create nursing programs at Concord University, BridgeValley Community & Technical College and Glenville State University.

Last year, 1,700 nurses in West Virginia did not renew their licenses. Sixty-eight percent of those said they didn’t renew due to the workload COVID has brought to the profession, according to Justice.

This program will “aggressively recruit… staff and train” nurses in West Virginia and hopefully cause some of those graduates to remain in the state…

