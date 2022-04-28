Gayle Manchin shares Appalachian Regional Commission’s vision for moving West Virginia and region forward

by David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, shared her vision of how ARC can help West Virginian move forward with an audience of local and state leaders gathered Wednesday for the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Focus Forward symposium.

The symposium’s theme was West Virginia’s New Narrative – how the state will progress in the era of artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

ARC was founded in 1965, she said, to help impoverished Appalachia connect to the rest of the country with a modern highway system. Its mission has evolved with the times and ARC has helped communities survive and thrive.

Now, “we’re going to empower them to compete, to compete on a global level. That’s my new narrative for the Appalachian Regional Commission.” …

