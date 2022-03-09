Full West Virginia Senate to consider bill aimed at shoring up funding for state air quality regulators

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill designed to increase funding for state air quality regulators is headed for the full West Virginia Senate, moving beyond where it stalled in last year’s legislative session.

Without discussion Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee approved House Bill 3082, which would allow the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality to invest money held in two funds to make up for a loss in revenue caused by decreasing permit fee collections while prohibiting moving money in the funds to other accounts.

The House approved HB 3082 in a 76-24 vote last month.

The House also passed HB 3082 last year in a 74-26 vote before it stalled in the Senate Finance Committee…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/full-wv-senate-to-consider-bill-aimed-at-shoring-up-funding-for-state-air-quality/article_67ff61e3-f332-50e7-a86e-19f592942a59.html