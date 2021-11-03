Frost, snow make season debut in West Virginia

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A cold front that brought rain to West Virginia’s lowlands and a thin coat of wet snow to its eastern mountains on Tuesday was expected to produce subfreezing temperatures across most of the state early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings involving 35 of West Virginia’s 55 counties, where temperatures were expected to drop to as low as 27 degrees between 2 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing what remains of the state’s growing season to an end.

In areas covered by the freeze warning, which included all but the southeastern and extreme northern portions of the state, the Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office advised residents that “frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.”

Those living in areas covered by freeze warnings also were urged to wrap or drain outdoor water pipes to protect them from freezing and possibly bursting.

Meanwhile, the season’s first accumulations of snow began coating trees, fallen leaves and lawns in the northeastern mountains, primarily at elevations above 3,000 feet, including the town of Davis, in Tucker County, and nearby Blackwater Falls State Park…

