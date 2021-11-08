By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Brad Smith, a West Virginia native and successful businessman, has spent the last seven months enticing remote workers to call the Mountain State home.

But it’s not just a philanthropic endeavor from a former native son.

Smith is walking the walk by returning to the state.

Not only is Smith using his wealth to help develop entrepreneurship across the state in cooperation with communities and institutions of higher education, Smith also is leaving Silicon Valley and returning to West Virginia to take the reins as the 38th president of Marshall University at Huntington.

Smith held a briefing with West Virginia reporters Friday, joined by state and local officials and two remote workers who signed onto their Ascend West Virginia program…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/11/former-tech-ceo-marshall-president-walks-the-walk-in-west-virginia/