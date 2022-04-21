Former Secretary of State Pompeo endorses ‘old friend’ U.S. Representative McKinley, R-W.Va.

By Joselyn King, The Inter-Mountain

WHEELING, W.Va. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is endorsing his “old friend,” U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, for re-election in 2022.

Pompeo’s words in favor of McKinley, R-W.Va., came following his keynote speech at the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch With Leaders on Wednesday at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.

Pompeo’s former boss — former president Donald Trump — has endorsed McKinley’s opponent, Alex Mooney, in the race for the GOP nomination to West Virginia’s new 2nd District U.S. House seat. The primary election takes place May 10.

“I very much want Congressman McKinley to be re-elected,” Pompeo said. “He has my full support, and I’m here today to make sure the likelihood of that happening is increased. I pray it is so…

