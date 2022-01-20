For yet another year, West Virginia House advancing bill that would give lawmakers final say on what kids learn

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s back: The proposed state constitutional amendment that would give the state Legislature, not the state Board of Education, the final say over all state school board policies.

Those policies include what students are required to learn in social studies, English and other subjects; student discipline regulations; charter school regulations and much more.

And, like in last year’s legislative session, this proposal has begun moving swiftly with little opposition or discussion.

The House Education Committee didn’t even discuss Wednesday possibly the most-far-reaching education proposal in decades before passing it out of the committee. There were a few “nays” heard in the voice vote; Democrats didn’t even request a roll call vote to show clearly who supported it and who didn’t…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/for-yet-another-year-wv-house-advancing-bill-that-would-give-lawmakers-final-say-on/article_53254c24-2af1-56e2-a31e-2adb94878f29.html