For West Virginia Fiesta Tableware Company, fans learned company future is as bright as the color of its plates

By Stephanie Ulhelyi, The Weirton Daily Times

NEWELL, W.Va. — Bright colors and Art Deco style is what made Fiestaware a highly sought-after brand, and that was on display front and center when the company hosted customers this weekend.

People have become accustomed to biannual pilgrimages to the Fiesta Tableware Co.’s factory location for its tent sales, but last weekend was a little more special.

Not only was Fiesta Tableware celebrating the 85th anniversary of its brand, the Wells family was commemorating its commitment to American craftsmanship for 150 years under the Homer Laughlin China Co. name.

Obviously, face masks were plenty in midst of a pandemic, and the celebration was 17 months after the family had sold HLC and emerged with a new name and new focus. However, it appeared that clients and employees were still in the celebratory spirit.

In addition to catching glimpses of re-enactors portraying Homer Laughlin and the Dancing Lady, who posed with fans for photo ops, popular draws for visitors included a quarter toss game, where the piece of Fiesta was earned if the coin landed there; a chance drawing; and the Fiesta roadshow in the main tent…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/10/for-fiesta-fans-learned-company-future-is-as-bright-as-the-color-of-its-plates/