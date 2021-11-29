Food banks & other charities in West Virginia in need of donations this holiday season

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — As the holiday season arrives, area food pantries and other charities are in desperate need of donations, officials say.

Food pantries are looking to provide holiday dinners, but they have regular everyday needs as well.

“As we look through the holidays and beyond, the things we’re most short of is cheese in all forms,” said Lou Ortenzio, director of the Clarksburg Mission.

“Both solid cheese and grated cheese — shredded mozzarella, shredded cheddar — and meat of all fashions. That includes turkeys and hams, but it also includes just ground beef and chicken, beef patties and that sort of stuff,” he said.

Aside from feeding people on location, Ortenzio noted the Mission also supplies food for other purposes in Clarksburg…

