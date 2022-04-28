First Tee – WV hosting Rockin’ Derby Party May 7 at Lakeview Resort

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First Tee – West Virginia, which offers character education, lessons on healthy life habits and golf instruction, is hosting its first Rockin’ Derby Party fundraiser at Lakeview Golf Resort on Saturday, May 7, sponsored by Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Morgantown. All proceeds will benefit the First Tee School Program in North Central West Virginia.

The Kentucky Derby watch party takes place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by the “Vegas

McGraw Tribute to Tim McGraw” with Adam D. Tucker from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, non-alcoholic beverages, the Kentucky Derby race, silent auction and live concert. Additional VIP opportunities are available. Silent auction offerings include a football signed by Nick Saban, signed memorabilia from the Pittsburgh Steelers, West Virginia University and other professional athletes. Tickets are available online at www.firstteewestvirginia.org or by phone at 304.391.5000.

West Virginian Adam D. Tucker, a Tim McGraw Tribute artist, presents a powerful show that thrills and

captivates audiences everywhere. Tucker has opened for artists including Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins, Eric Church and Jason Aldean.

First Tee – West Virginia is a statewide youth development organization under the West Virginia

Golf Association, introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. On golf courses, in elementary schools and on military installations, First Tee has helped shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by teaching values like integrity, respect and perseverance. The organization’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Through these programs, young people discover how skills essential to success on a golf course can also help them flourish in life.

—

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits for boys and girls through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host

one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the

USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.