First Tee registration for 2022 outdoor programs opens Monday at noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Tee – West Virginia is once again offering young people, ages 5-18, an opportunity to develop, through golf and character education, life-enhancing values such as honesty, integrity, and sportsmanship.

First Tee registration for 2022 outdoor programs opens Monday, March 7, at noon

“The West Virginia Golf Association is passionate about introducing children to the game of golf as well as the nine core values of First Tee,” said Jeff Preast, Director of First Tee – West Virginia. “Our programs, supported in part by Little General Stores and Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Company, help young people build confidence and develop respect while learning the key ingredients to becoming a better golfer.”

The Life Skills Experience is one of the unique features that separates First Tee from all other junior golf programs. It is used to further enhance and instill the inherent values of the game of golf and teach participants how these values transfer into other aspects of their lives. These lessons for life are learned through a variety of golf-related activities. Participants learn about themselves and others through a range of experiences enhancing their golf skills and fundamental values for life. As opportunities on the golf course expand, so do the opportunities for their future.

In 2022, First Tee – West Virginia will offer programming at seven different locations throughout the state including:

• Beckley, WV – Historic Black Knight Municipal Park • Charleston, WV – Coonskin Park

• Charles Town, WV – Locust Hill Golf Course

• Lewisburg, WV – Lewisburg Elks Country Club

• Morgantown, WV – Lakeview Golf Resort

• Parkersburg, WV – Minibel Par 3 Golf Course • Wheeling, WV – Oglebay Resort

The first session of programming will begin the week of April 11, 2022 and run through the week of May 30, 2022. All participants are required to pre-register online for class. Additional schedules for Session #2 & #3 along with frequently asked questions can be found at firstteewestvirginia.org/. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button in the top right corner of the homepage; financial aid can be requested during the online registration process. If you have any questions, contact Program Director Jeff Preast at 304-391-5000.

ABOUT FIRST TEE – WEST VIRGINIA: First Tee – West Virginia is a state-wide youth development organization operated by the West Virginia Golf Association, focused on introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. On golf courses, in elementary schools and on military installations, First Tee has helped shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by teaching values like integrity, respect and perseverance. Our mission, supported in part by Little General Stores and Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Company is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Through our programs young people discover how skills essential to success on a golf course can also help them flourish in life.