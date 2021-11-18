By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While West Virginia public school students spent much of the school year last year in a virtual learning environment, state charter school officials hope approval of two statewide virtual public charter schools will be an improvement.

The four-member West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved the first two statewide virtual charter schools during a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Board members approved applications for Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia and Mountain State Learning Solutions, also called West Virginia Virtual Academy.

“The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board authorizes West Virginia Virtual Academy and Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia as virtual public charter schools on the basis of meeting the established subjective criteria and merits of the law, on the basis of evidence documented in their respective applications, and each applicant’s demonstrated plan to provide career-focused education that will help students prepare for well-paying jobs,” said Adam Kissel, chairman of the Professional Charter School Board…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/11/first-statewide-virtual-charter-schools-gets-approval-in-west-virginia/