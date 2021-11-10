First-generation college students in West Virginia discuss experiences

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — On Monday, there was a local celebration of first-generation college students, faculty, staff and alumni at Shepherd University, a celebration focused on those who are the first in their families to go to college.

Shepherd participated in the national day of honoring the successes and contributions of first-generation college students, faculty, staff and alumni. The university hosted campus tours for seniors in Berkeley County during the afternoon, and there was a program that included discussions about the journeys of some of Shepherd’s first-generation students and employees.

Michaela Sencindiver, an Inwood native, is a member of TRIO Student Support Services, a federally funded grant program through the United States Department of Education. TRIO Student Support Services serves undergraduate students that are first-generation college students, income-eligible and/or have a documented disability. Sencindiver is a graduate student at Shepherd and is also a graduate assistant for TRIO. She is in the College Student Development and Administration (CSDA) program and hopes to pursue student activities in higher education…

