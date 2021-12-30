First Day Hikes make it easier for West Virginians to start the new year on the right foot

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ten units of West Virginia’s state parks system are hosting free guided hikes Saturday as part of the First Day Hikes project, a nationwide initiative designed to get people outside and on a trail on New Year’s Day.

First Day Hikes debuted in 1992 under the sponsorship of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. As interest in the program blossomed, it was adopted in 2012 by America’s State Parks, a national association of state park directors. Now held in all 50 states, First Day Hikes last year drew 55,000 participants to 400 trails across the nation, where a collective 133,000 miles were hiked.

The annual New Year’s Day event is open to hikers of all ages. Young children should be accompanied by adults. No reservations are required.

Participants are urged to carry water and a snack and to dress appropriately for weather conditions. Hike leaders may ask that masks be worn during pre-hike briefings, depending on trailhead social distancing possibilities. First Day Hike patches will be given to all participants completing the hikes…

