By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — COVID-19 vaccinations have been linked to a reduction of deaths, hospitalizations and infections among seniors in West Virginia, according to a study issued this week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The report confirms what state officials have been saying for months, that vaccinations can prevent infections and save lives.

“Saying for more like for 570 days,” said James Hoyer, director of the state interagency task force on vaccines.

The report, “Associations Between County-level Vaccination Rates and COVID-19 Outcomes Among Medicare Beneficiaries,” said vaccinations helped prevent 1,400 COVID cases, 600 hospitalizations and 200 deaths among West Virginia senior citizens from January to May,

The study conducted by researchers with the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation found vaccinations across America helped reduce about 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May…

