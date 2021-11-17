Federal court rules in favor of West Virginia Attorney General, Morrisey, in tax cut prohibition case

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declared victory Tuesday after a federal judge sided with him over the U.S. Treasury Department prohibition against tax cuts if states accept COVID-19 aid dollars.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Morrisey said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division granted a motion for final judgement and permanent injunction blocking enforcement by the U.S. Treasury Department of a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act limiting use of COVID-19 relief dollars by states considering tax cuts.

Morrisey led West Virginia and a 13-state coalition in filing a lawsuit in April after Congress passed ARPA in March.

“This is a great victory for states’ sovereignty, and it sends a clear signal to the administration and Congress that they must operate within the confines of the Constitution,” Morrisey said. “Our lawsuit was designed to protect West Virginia from federal overreach. We have accomplished this. This decision by the court also ensures our citizens aren’t stuck with an unforeseen bill from the feds years from now.” …

