Fall Food Truck Festival rolling into Oglebay, W.Va.

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities are beginning to dwindle, but Oglebay Park is taking advantage of the unseasonably warm fall weather and hosting a full slate of events this weekend for its inaugural Fall Food Truck Festival.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter, located just south of the Good Zoo, and admission is free.

“We’ve had the idea for a long time, and this is the first one we’re doing,” Jon Banco of Oglebay’s Special Events & Planning department. “Food trucks have seemed to become an attraction all on their own, especially the ones that offer a good variety or something very unique. They’re usually small, mom-and-pop eateries or family owned businesses on wheels, and a good food truck itself tends to be a draw.”

There will be a diverse array of delicious food truck cuisine offered by mobile culinary artisans from across the region — from Ohio Valley favorites to specialty food trucks from the Pittsburgh area. Among the food trucks slated to roll into this weekend’s event at Oglebay are Chef’s Table on Wheels, Holey Rollers Donut Truck, Steel City Chimneys, Hoshi Hibachi of Pittsburgh, Max’s Concessions, Rusty Bull Taco Co., Ash & Kris Kitchen and Truckin’ Triangles…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2021/10/fall-food-truck-festival-rolling-into-oglebay/