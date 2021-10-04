Fall arrives in West Virginia and paints Four Seasons country with brilliant colors

By Greg Jordan, The Princeton Times

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Fall has officially arrived and in some places the foliage is already hinting that spring and summer greens will soon start changing to fall’s scarlet and gold, but exactly when this will happen is different from region to region.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism keeps fall foliage maps on its website and Facebook pages, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau. These weekly maps outline where and when autumn colors will be at their most vibrant.

“It shows you who’s in the peak and gives you an idea of some of the best places to go,” Null Autumn’s colors usually start appearing in West Virginia’s northern counties, then start working south as the temperatures begin to cool. Weather and rain amounts also influence when fall colors appear and how bright they will be.

“We’re usually the last to turn since we’re in the southern part of the state,” Null said. “Our peak should be in mid to late October.”

While many visitors come to southern West Virginia to ride their ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, others will come to see fall colors from the best vantage points…

