By Lori L. Riley, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The City of Fairmont is one of 45 organizations to receive recent grants to build or enhance rails-to-trails projects in the U.S. having been granted $12,500.

Washington, D.C., based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy awarded $308,500 to organizations in 16 states.

The nonprofit RTC was founded in 1986 with a goal to connect the entire country by trails, often by converting unused railroad lines into walking or riding trails. With more than 1 million grassroots supporters, RTC has helped develop more than 24,000 miles of rail-trails.

The money awarded to Fairmont will be used specifically to begin work on the West Fork River Trail.

“This is going to be used for what we’re calling the West Fork River Trail Extension,” Fairmont Director of Planning & Development Shae Strait said.

“Currently, the West Fork River Trail is a rail trail that goes through Harrison and Marion counties. It starts in Shinnston and ends at the Fairmont city line, behind what we commonly call the Big Lots plaza,” Strait said…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/fairmont-receives-grant-to-continue-west-fork-river-trail/article_7003c57e-4cd6-11ec-a16a-cb5b5111756c.htmlq