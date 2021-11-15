Extra, extra, weed all about it! West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Morgantown

By Christina Rufo

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Patients lined the walkway this morning to Trulieve Medical Dispensary, located on Earl L. Core Road. The grand opening Friday celebrated Trulieve bringing the first medical cannabis dispensary to West Virginia.

Medical cannabis has been legal since 2017. Over four years later, registered medical marijuana patients can now use their medical cards. Some patients have been waiting months to finally be able to get the products they need as part of their healthcare.

Ron Frye, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was the store’s first customer.

Ron Frye, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was the store’s first customer. Photo by Janine Lechien

“I’m monumentally honored, not only to be the first patient in West Virginia, but to be able to represent the thousands of veterans in the state in this first step to getting the medication that they so desperately need,” said Frye. “I want to thank you for giving me this chance.”

Who is eligible for medical cannabis in West Virginia?

People who have a qualifying medical condition and receive a medical cannabis card from a doctor.

Read the full list of qualifying medical conditions on on the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis’ website.

Sabrina Howland is the third medical cannabis patient registered in the state of West Virginia. She drove all the way from Hurricane, WV for the event.

Howland said she has been waiting to use her medical card since March, due to the fact that there were no dispensaries in which she could get her medication.

“I decided to come out here today because it will help me and I need it,” she said.

Howland suffers from neuropathy, which has affected her ability to work and drive. Her previous medications caused severe drowsiness and impacted her daily activity, which is why she has found better results with medical cannabis.

There was a crowd for the Trulieve opening. Photo by Janine Lechien

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, greeted the crowd and thanked the state delegates who made an appearance including Del. Danielle Walker, Del. Evan Hansen, and Morgantown city council member Ixya Vega.

“We are a company that is dedicated to access and dedicated to putting patients first. We grow one patient at a time through authentic and reciprocal relationships,” said Rivers. “Medical cannabis is about your personal journey and we take that to heart very sincerely.”

Kim Rivers

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom and Supervisor of the Health Department Jeff Arnett overruled an ordinance earlier this year that would have limited the ability for cannabis dispensaries to open in town.

“This is another alternative to pain management besides opioids,” Bloom said.

Trulieve plans to open a second location in Weston on Monday.

Store hours are Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Trulieve said hours will increase in the upcoming weeks and months as the store gains more staff.

Green Health, a medical clinic in Morgantown, was also stationed at the event registering patients who qualified. Those who wish to become a patient can use the resources on Trulieve.com to find a doctor and see what qualifications must be met to obtain a medical card.

“We want to heal West Virginia. That is our mindset,” said Jonathan Franklin, store manager for the Morgantown location. “We care about our patients and we know you’ve been waiting a really long time for this medication. I’m sorry it’s taken so long, but we’re here now, and we’re here to heal you.”