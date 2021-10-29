Expanded Child Tax Credit could improve West Virginia education; U.S. Senator Manchin has suggested limiting it

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator has suggested restricting a program sending families $250-$300 per month, per child — a move that could hamper education outcomes and reduce the number of children in the state receiving the benefit by more than half.

According to national news reports, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has suggested imposing work or education requirements, and a family income cutoff around $60,000, to continue qualifying for the enhanced Child Tax Credit. Originally implemented through previous COVID-19 relief legislation, this enhanced version increased the money families receive, the proportion of families receiving it and the speed at which they receive it.

Manchin’s office didn’t say this week what his current position is on the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which is part of ongoing negotiations over Democrats’ legislation to expand the social safety net and help address climate change.

Wednesday evening, HuffPost reported that congressional Democrats no longer expect having to add a work requirement for the tax credit, but they expect the legislation to extend the benefit for only one more year, instead of through 2025 or longer…

