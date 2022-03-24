Engineers, architects applaud U.S. Representative McKinley for infrastructure vote

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Rep. David McKinley received a round of applause Wednesday from contractors, architects and engineers for his vote in favor of a hard infrastructure package that is already beginning to pay off for West Virginia.

McKinley, R-W.Va., was a keynote speaker Wednesday morning for the annual West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The two-day event is organized by the Contractors Association of West Virginia.

McKinley, one of two licensed engineers in Congress and founder of McKinley Architecture and Engineering, has been a member of the Contractors Association since the 1970s. Now in his sixth term in the House of Representatives since winning election in 2011, McKinley is seeking his first term in the new northern 2nd Congressional District.

McKinley was among 13 Republicans who supported the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November, joining U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who negotiated and supported the bill. Neither 3rd District Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., nor 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., McKinley’s opponent in the May 13 Republican primary for the new 2nd District, supported the bill…

